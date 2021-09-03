Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are two of the most accomplished actresses in Bollywood. Both actresses are beautiful, talented, and proud ‘Miss World’ titleholders. While both are considered from a different era, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker once was upset with Priyanka over bagging an award.

Back in 2009 during the IFFA award, the desi girl won the best actress award for her performance in Fashion. Aishwarya was too nominated in the same category for her role in Jodha Akbar, which was helmed by Gowariker. However, Priyanka bagged the award and it did not go down well with the filmmaker.

Soon after Ashutosh Gowariker went on stage to accept the Best Director award for Jodha Akbar. As reported by IBTimes, the filmmaker brought up the issue on the stage saying, “Priyanka I love you, but I don’t know how you got the award for Best Actress when Aishwarya was also nominated in the same category for Jodhaa Akbar.” His remark took everyone by surprise.

The filmmaker even mentioned how veteran actress, Jaya Bachchan (who is also Aishwarya’s mother-in-law) also wondered about Priyanka Chopra Jonas bagging the award which was supposed to be won by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Later in an attempt to dilute the situation, the filmmaker said, “Maybe it is because you are very hard-working and she is a natural”.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s shocking comments created a lot of stir. Many were of the opinion that the filmmaker unnecessarily brought Jaya Bachchan into the matter. The veteran actress later clarified that she actually wanted him to raise the issue. During a conversation with IANS, she said, “First of all it is being presumed that Ashutosh unnecessarily mentioned my name regarding Aishwarya’s omission from the awards. The fact is, I suggested he bring up the question on stage at IIFA. We were discussing why Aishwarya has not been given any award for Jodha Akbar and I suggested Ashutosh bring up the matter. So when he mentioned my name he wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

The veteran actress also said that she had no qualms about Priyanka Chopra Jonas bagging the best actress award at IFA but wondered why Aishwarya’s performance was ignored. The White Tiger Actress, on the other hand, did not issue any statement regarding the controversy.

