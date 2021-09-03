Advertisement

As a video surfaced on social media shows how Shehnaaz Gill, the rumoured girlfriend of late Sidharth Shukla, and her brother Shehbaaz are followed and pushed around as a crying Shehnaaz runs after Sidharth’s hearse, actress Zareen Khan said such behaviour from the paparazzi is “heartless”.

Reacting to the video, Zareen Khan said, “My heart goes out to Shehnaaz, the poor girl looks completely broken. And at such a sensitive time, the media should show a little empathy towards her rather than behaving like heartless robots. I saw videos were she’s crying uncontrollably but the media is just pushing her and shoving cameras and mikes on her face for a byte for their benefit. The whole scenario is compelling and heartbreaking! When did humans turn so heartless?”