As a video surfaced on social media shows how Shehnaaz Gill, the rumoured girlfriend of late Sidharth Shukla, and her brother Shehbaaz are followed and pushed around as a crying Shehnaaz runs after Sidharth’s hearse, actress Zareen Khan said such behaviour from the paparazzi is “heartless”.
Reacting to the video, Zareen Khan said, “My heart goes out to Shehnaaz, the poor girl looks completely broken. And at such a sensitive time, the media should show a little empathy towards her rather than behaving like heartless robots. I saw videos were she’s crying uncontrollably but the media is just pushing her and shoving cameras and mikes on her face for a byte for their benefit. The whole scenario is compelling and heartbreaking! When did humans turn so heartless?”
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, even though they never officially announced themselves as a couple, always remained very emotionally close to each other.
Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at the age of 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital. The last rites of the actor took place at the Oshiwara crematorium.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan also spoke about Shehnaaz Gill dealing with the news. He said, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything.”
