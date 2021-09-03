Advertisement

Television actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise sent shockwaves across the nation. Many of his fans, close friends, family, and the entire TV and Bollywood fraternity are in a deep state of shock. The actor reportedly passed away due to a heart attack but later police claimed that the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Now the postmortem report is finally out.

As per reports, TV’s heartthrob and Bigg Boss 13 winner’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill had accompanied him to the hospital yesterday. The late actor breathed his last in her arms. Now the final rites of the actor commenced at the Oshiwara crematorium.

As pictures and videos of celebrities reaching the crematorium are going viral on social media, post-mortem reports of Sidharth Shukla are now released. As per Pinkvilla report, the doctors have not given any opinion since they could not find anything conclusive. However, they have preserved the late actor’s Viscera carefully for further analysis. Soon they will find out the actual cause of death that led to cardiac arrest.

The report further claims that a source has revealed to them that the hospital has revealed that he took some medicine before sleeping and didn’t wake up. Now Broken But Beautiful 3 star is survived by his mother and two sisters. News Agency PTI previously reported that a senior Cooper Hospital official said, “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”.

As fans are mourning the loss of their beloved TV star Sidharth Shukla, many of his colleagues from the industry visited his residence to pay condolences. Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan were spotted at his house last night.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan also spoke about Shehnaaz Gill dealing with the news. He said, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything.”

