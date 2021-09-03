Advertisement

Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses in the television industry. She is well known for playing Akshara in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It seems the actress is all set to make a debut with a south film opposite Prabhas.

Khan previously made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s directorial Hacked alongside Sid Makkar. The actress has impressed everyone with the characters she played on-screen. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Now as per Bollywood Life report, Hina Khan will soon be making her South film debut and will be part of Prabhas’ film Vrindavana. The report comes as a surprise for all her fans. While watching the actress with South star Prabhas will be a treat for all, there’s no official confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ film Radhe Shyam is making a lot of buzzes after the makers released another poster of the film on the occasion of Janmashthami. Fans of the south superstar and Pooja Hegde were thrilled to see the poster that looks straight out of a fairytale. The Baahubali actor looked dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja Hegde sporting a breathtaking ball gown. The poster gave fans a glimpse of everything that’s in store for them.

Radhe Shyam is touted to be a Pan India film. The romantic drama, which is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The film will also see Bhagyashree and Sasha Chettri in important roles. The multi-lingual film is set in Europe in the 1970s and is shot extensively in Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad. It will release in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti next year.

