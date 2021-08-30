Advertisement

Time and again Hollywood has widened its radar and ventures into the Indian arena to find an actor to star in their ambitious projects. There is no way the Hollywood agents would explore possible options in India and not have their eyes on Baahubali star Prabhas. If the recent reports now are to be believed, the megastar might have been approached for an exclusive project.

Prabhas has been in the business for years, and had a big South fan following. But the moment, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali hit the big screens, he was a pan-India star and the country was praising his existence. After he ventured into Bollywood with another Pan-India project, reports claimed him to have found a place in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible, but that turned out to be false.

But the news reports now say that he might have got a new offer and this time for a horror flick. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

As per a report in Glute, a leading Hollywood production house has proposed an offer to Prabhas. They what the Radhe Shyam actor to star in a horror movie. The report also claims that the actor has already been given the film’s screenplay and if he gives a nod post-reading then the discussion will progress.

But interestingly, if you have been following the buzz around Prabhas, the actor is scared of Horror stories and has stayed away from them in India. In this case, whether or not he will pounce on his Hollywood opportunity is still dicey. Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, it was recently speculated that Mission Impossible 7 makers had approached Prabhas to play a special part in the Tom Cruise starrer. Soon enough director Christopher McQuarrie took to Twitter and rubbished these rumours break hearts. He wrote, “While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet.”

