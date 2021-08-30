Advertisement

Disney who announced Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow’s exit from the Pirates Of The Caribbean 3 years ago is not budging even a bit from their decision, no matter how many petitions fans file. Add to the mix the controversy around Johnny Depp and the studio will maintain extra distance just like many others. In that case, the thought that he will headline the future flicks in the franchise is rare, and that has reportedly profited Orlando Bloom.

Well, hell broke loose on Johnny Depp with everything that happened around him in the Libel trial. He had accused a popular tabloid of Libel for calling him a wife-beater, n reference to his allegedly violent relationship with former wife Amber Heard. Soon he was told to quit Fantastic Beast by WB, and his hopes to comeback to Pirates Of The Caribbean were also crushed.

Fans in no time took the responsibility to save his career in their hands and began the game of petitions and millions of fans signing it. But seems like that has not affected the studios who are now planning to give Orlando Bloom the centre stage. Read on to know everything you should about this surprising update of the day.

As we all know, reportedly two films in the Pirates Of The Caribbean universe are right now in work. A direct sequel to Dead Men Tell No Tales and a spinoff hailing from Birds of Prey duo Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson. Now if the latest report in We Got This Covered is to go by, the studio is planning to give Orlando Bloom all the spotlight making him the lead in the future sequel. The report says he will be “legacy player of the new Pirates of the Caribbean era”.

That fact that Orlando Bloom is an alumni and was a part of Dead Men Tell No Tales in a brief cameo, makes the probability of him becoming the lead much higher. Time will tell what happens in the world of pirates and how Johnny Depp fans react to this twist in the tale. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

