Advertisement

When Justin Bieber released the song Baby, almost every other person was listening to it. The singer became sensational overnight and gained a huge fan following. Since then, he hasn’t stopped growing as an artist. A lot of his songs have peaked on the charts, at the number one position.

Bieber is married to Hailey Bieber, who is a model. The two have shared many PDA filled moments with their fans. Recently, Justin has touched another milestone in his music career. The singer has become the most listened to artist on Spotify.

Advertisement

According to a report, Justin Bieber has become Spotify’s most-streamed artist of all time, with an average of more than 83.3 million monthly listeners. This accomplishment is owed to his new album ‘Justice’, which was released in March, and his single ‘Stay’ with The Kid LAROI. The latter has remained on Billboard’s top spot for six weeks, which helped boost his numbers on Spotify.

Justin Bieber has 8.8 million more listeners than The Weeknd, who has come second with 74.5 million and Ed Sheeran, who came in third with 72.4 million listeners. Bieber also broke Ariana Grande’s previously set record of 82 million monthly listeners. However, Grande has now dropped down to 59.8 million.

The ‘Peaches’ singer excelling at the charts and streaming channels can mean that he is the new king of pop. He has also created several benchmarks for other artists, especially the newcomers. Surprisingly, Bieber has helped singers like Billie Eilish come to the spotlight.

Last year, Eilish was the top streaming female artist on Spotify, without even releasing any song. She has also released a remix of her song ‘Bad Guy’ with Justin Bieber. The song became famous instantly. Billie has also complimented Justin and said he is ‘the sweetest baby ever’ during an interview with SiriusXM.

Must Read: John Cena Reacts To Dave Bautista’s Answer Of Not Working With Him & Says “I’m Super Sad…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube