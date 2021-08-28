Advertisement

John Cena has reacted to Dave Bautista’s comments on not working with other WWE actors. When people from the same field venture into the same territory, people are bound to compare them, and three people who are no exception to this are Cena, Bautista and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. All three WWE stars have worked on some of the biggest franchises in Hollywood.

Cena appeared as a Peacemaker in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and has also been in the Fast & Furious franchise. Dave Bautista played the role of Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy and is set to play the role last time in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Advertisement

With big projects and WWE inscribed under their name, Dave Bautista has been able to keep himself distant from John Cena and Dwayne Johnson. However, a couple of months back, when a fan suggested the three WWE stars to the team-up, Dave’s response came as a shock. He said, “Nah I’m good!!” and later added, “I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal.”

While appearing on Esquire’s video series ‘Explain This’, John Cena finally replied to Dave Bautista’s comment and appreciated his stance. Cena said, “He really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity.” He further said, “I’m super sad about that because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor.”

Watch the interview here:

“He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. Dave has worked so hard on his craft. And he is so dedicated to his characters. I 100 per cent understand that,” Cena continued.

Dave has also made it clear previously that he doesn’t like to be compared to wrestlers-turned-actors. While on an interview with Tampa Bay Times, he said, “Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it,” Bautista said in 2019, adding that he “hates” the being-grouped with those two. “Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I’m … something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I’m an actor.”

Dave Bautista has now played a role in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. While, John Cena will play the role of his ‘The Suicide Squad’ character in a new series titled ‘Peacemaker’, written by James Gunn.

Must Read: Camila Cabello Breaks Silence On ‘Engagement Rumours’ With Shawn Mendes & Says, “Which Hand Is The Engagement Hand?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube