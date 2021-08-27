Advertisement

The Marvel fans who were waiting for the studio to confirm Caps future were more than elated when the announcement was made a few days ago. It was confirmed that Anthony Mackie will take up Steve Rogers’ mantle in Captain America 4 that will mark his debut as the saviour in the movies. While it got mixed reactions from the masses, what is making news today is the actor’s paycheck for the flick.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded far and wide, which has brought in a huge amount of fame and monetary profits. This in turn makes the conversation around the paychecks of the star cast more rampant and attention-grabbing. After the big revelation about Chris Hemsworth’s $20 Million for Thor, the latest to hit the headlines is Anthony Mackie and his remuneration for Captain America 4. Read on to know everything about this exciting update below.

Gone are the days when Marvel studios paid a ‘not so big amount’ to the actor making their first solo flick with them. Brie Larson earning $5 Million for Captain Marvel was proof enough that the studio has come ahead and the profit will now reflect in the package actors take home. As per the latest report in We Got This Covered, Anthony Mackie is being paid a sum of $10 Million for Captain America 4.

Considering the first solo out this seems to be a huge amount. But one should also take under consideration the fact that Anthony Mackie has been Marvel’s Falcon for 7 years and has played the character in several movies, till he got his moment under the sun in The Falcon & The Winter Soldier.

Meanwhile, back in April, when nothing was confirmed, Anthony Mackie talking about Captain America 4 had said, “I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, ‘Yo, man. Is this real?!” [holds up a cellphone] “I’m like, ‘I haven’t heard anything.’ That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.”

