Ever since Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame gave his Captain America shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, the world has not been the same. Wilson has been confused about taking up the mantle, and the thought of a Black man being a saviour of America was what he spent the whole season of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier on. Turns out, today is the day Sam Wilson aka Anthony Mackie makes peace with the fact and is all set to be Cap in Captain America 4.

The rumours that Captain America 4 is in development, and that the MCU bosses are planning to make Anthony Mackie lead the show has been in the mill forever. It was also said that The Falcon And The Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman had been roped in to shape the film. If the latest reports are now to go by, the gossip is confirmed and Mackie is our new Captain America. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a surprising report in Deadline, Captain America 4 is now confirmed and is in the production stage. The movie will be headlined by Anthony Mackie, who is now equipped to take the mantle ahead and save America. The rumours before were also that Chris Evans is making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But to our dismay, the report bluntly confirms that he will have no part to play in Cap 4.

However, talking about Captain America 4 and why Sam Wilson was sceptical about taking the mantle to Comicbook, Anthony Mackie said, “Well, because the shield belongs to Steve, and you know, Sam got into this because of his relationship with Steve. Sam wasn’t waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become Captain America.”

“The whole goal and idea was to save the world with Steve. So if he’s Cap, that means Steve is no longer with him,” Mackie added. “So, it takes the fun out of it. You know, the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted you people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with.”

