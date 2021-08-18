Advertisement

Singer Lady Gaga’s dog-walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot while taking her three dogs for a walk-in February, says that he is in financial trouble and needs help to travel and heal.

One out of the three dogs had escaped and returned to Ryan as he bled on side of the road.

Gaga, who covered all of Ryan’s medical expenses, had offered a $500K reward for the safe return of her two stolen dogs.

According to dailymail.co.uk, Lady Gaga’s dog-walker Ryan started a GoFundMe on Monday. After spending weeks in hospital due to the four gunshots that he suffered, he says he has been travelling to heal his emotional and mental health. However, now his van has broken and has no money left.

Talking about getting the van repaired and travelling to meet people who support recovering from trauma, Lady Gaga’s dog-walker said: “For me, this includes retreat centres, trauma programs, queer healers, creatives and spiritual leaders.”

In the video uploaded, Lady Gaga’s dog-walker Ryan further said: “With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help.”

Lady Gaga’s dog-walker adds: “This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realise sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved.”

