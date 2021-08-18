Advertisement

Singer Kerry Katona says she has taken up yoga to shift the pounds after putting on weight due to not having time for her fitness regime.

Katona is now getting back to working out and has started with some yoga each morning with the help of her personal trainer and fiance, Ryan Mahoney. Read on to know all she had to say.

As reported by femalefirst.co.uk, Kerry Katona wrote in her latest New! magazine column, “I’ve been feeling a bit rubbish recently, so I’ve been doing some yoga in the morning to try and get myself back into shape. Routine, consistency and a good mindset is key.”

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney also enjoyed a short break together at The Tytherington Club, in Cheshire, and she says it was great to get away from her work commitments and have a short respite from the responsibilities of raising her five kids.

“I also had a well-needed stay at a hotel, The Tytherington Club, in Cheshire, with Ryan. It was so nice to spend some quality time together. We’re business partners and parents, so it’s so important to be able to separate that out and have some time as well,” she said.

Kerry Katona recently opened up about having another child. The mother of 5 recently said, “I nearly died when I gave birth to DJ, I physically wouldn’t be able to carry a child. If we have more, we’d do surrogacy but we’re nowhere near that stage. We want to own a house first, and we already have a madhouse with five kids,” Kerry Katona told Closer magazine, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

