Advertisement

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making the news for quite some time. After Heard accused Depp of physical abuse, not only did the couple split up but also got caught in a lengthy legal battle. Now, there has been a new development, with Depp scoring a major victory against Amber.

Recently, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared that he thinks Hollywood is boycotting him because of the case. Depp had sued the Aquaman actress for a $50 million defamation case. He also sued a British tabloid for libel for calling him a ‘wife-beater’.

Advertisement

Amber Heard pleaded to dismiss the defamation case against her. However, according to the rumours, Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate rejected Heard’s motion, causing a win for Johnny Depp. The case will now proceed with the trial next year.

Even though Johnny Depp scored a victory here, he lost the UK tabloid libel case. It was reported that after a trial that lasted for weeks, Judge Andrew Nicol stated that there is “substantial truth” to the article in The Sun. The 14 incidents that happened during the troubled marriage added to the reason why Depp lost the case to the tabloid.

Amongst all of this, Amber’s team considered this as a win for her. After this, she filed a motion to ask the Virginia court to dismiss the defamation case against her. Deadline reported that Depp’s lawyers commented on the case and said, “Mr Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision.”

This is not the first win for Johnny Depp. The actor was recently granted permission by a New York judge to check whether Amber Heard has donated a small amount of their USD 7 million divorce settlement to the ACLU, which she proclaimed to do. As per some reports, Depp also sued the ACLU to force them to reveal if Head made the promised donations.

Must Read: What If…? To Marvel Studios: Legends – Disney Plus Shows That Give An Unique Insight In MCU Like Never Before

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube