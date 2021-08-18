Advertisement

The last couple of years has seen many celebrities getting into a relationship and many coming out of it. Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor sparked rumours of being together at the start of this year. Eventually, it was confirmed that they are a couple, until recently when they called it quits.

The news of Davidson and Dynevor break-up came out as a shock to their fans. Their relationship was full of PDA and many other memorable moments, such as the one at Wimbledon. Now that Ariana Grande’s ex and Bridgerton’s star have split, people have started to wonder what is the reason behind it.

According to the rumours, the distance between Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor because of their tight schedule caused problems in their relationship. A source told HollywoodLife, “Pete and Phoebe just happen to be in a situation where distance made the heart forget, not grow fonder.”

“He is working on his own stuff, and she is doing the same. [Plus], with [the] pandemic [affecting people] getting around, it just happened to be a hassle in between all the fun they had,” continued the source. While Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have ended their relationship, it is possible that it is not the last time we will see them together.

“If they meet up down the line and get to spend more time with each other, the door isn’t exactly closed. But for now, they are chalking this up with work getting in the way and being young,” said the source. There isn’t any bad blood or “no ill feelings” between Phoebe and Pete, added the source, who continued saying that this breakup is “just life.”

The timing of the couple wasn’t right. Both of them tried to make it work, but the distance kept them apart. Maybe Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor will get back together in the future or go along their way. But for now, the pair has called it quits. Share your thoughts below!

