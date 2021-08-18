Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson has become the headline’s favourite and is in them constantly for the past two weeks. All of us know it is for her feud with Disney, where she has sued the studio over the release of her latest Marvel flick Black Widow. But while that battle still continues, ScarJo has hit the headlines for the sweetest and the most exciting news of the day. Our Natasha Romanoff is expecting her second child.

Wait, we aren’t speculating this, it is her husband Colin Jost confirming it himself. Colin and Scarlett have been in the news over the year for various reasons. Be it their marriage, to him putting slime on her during an award function, to their sweet PDA that breaks the internet time and again.

Advertisement

The news of them expecting their first child together now has only made their fans more happy and is a positive update amid all the stress around the Black Widow star. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the report in Page Six, Colin Jost took the stage at Saturday Night Live over the weekend and announced that him and Scarlett Johansson are expecting a baby. Not just that he also expressed his excitement and is super pumped up for this new phase in their lives. The two are yet to give out any official statement, but the celebration across the fandoms have already begun.

The same portal back in July has revealed that Scarlett Johansson is expecting her second child and first with Colin Jost and is due soon. The news broke after she missed many of Black Widow promotional events. A source close to the development had said, “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Orlando Bloom Posts His But*-Nak*d Photo Tagging Katy Perry On His A*s, Gets A Comment From The Pop Star!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube