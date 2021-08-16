Advertisement

The excitement around what giant leap does Scarlett Johansson take is at its peak. The actor who dominated mainstream headlines with Black Widow for months set them on fire by suing Disney over the film’s release format. The rumours last week amid her tug of war with Disney, said that the DCEU bosses have now approached her to be a part of their universe. And it now turns out, fans have even found a character for her.

For the ones who have been away from the news, after Scarlett Johansson sued Disney and the representatives for the two indulged in a war of words, the reports said, DC heads took their chance and marched to Johansson with a proposal. While the news made waves and Scarlett possible hopping on the DC bus after the Marvel exit garnered mixed opinions, now Internet has a character for her. DCEU fans want her to play Poison Ivy.

The Internet went crazy when it learned that Scarlett Johansson has been approached by DC for a potential role. There have already been rumours that James Gunn is developing a project around Poison Ivy and now netizens want to see Black Widow star in it. A tweet demanding that read, “So … #WB should be desperately trying to get #ScarlettJohansson to be #PoisonIvy in a #gothamcitysirens movie with #MargotRobbie right now right….”

Another user wrote, “Seeing Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy would be GREAT!!! I just hope that she gets a good movie with this part (if she does end up being Poison Ivy)!!! Plussss, the combo of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn with Scarlett Johansson’s Poison Ivy…will be such a killer!!!”

Not just excited for Scarlett Johansson, but the netizens also celebrated the fact that Scarlett and Margot Robbie would share screen. A tweet read, “I NEED SCARLETT JOHANSSON TO PLAY POISON IVY RN. JUST IMAGINE HOW PERFECT MARGOT AND SCARLETT WOULD BE TOGETHER OMFL.”

What is your opinion on Scarlett Johansson playing Poison Ivy? Let us know in the comments section below.

