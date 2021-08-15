Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is set to exceed the box office expectations. The film was released on August 13th and stars Reynolds’ as Guy. Guy is an NPC character in a video game called Free City. He becomes self-aware and starts to defy his programming in the game.

The film is directed by the Night at the Museum director Shawn Levy and stars Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar apart from Reynolds. The film has also beaten the box office expectations.

Advertisement

Despite all the delays in the release due to Covid-19 and projections of opening around $15 million, Free Guy has been able to garner much more. According to Deadline, the film brought in $10.5 million on its opening night. It also includes $2.2 million from the Thursday night preview screenings.

However, now it seems that the film is on track to clock around $27 million in its first three days. It is performing better than the industry expectations. The film is also ahead of Ryan Reynolds’ other film, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard that opened to $17 million in its initial five days.

According to the report, Shawn Levy’s film’s opening weekend will open slightly above The Suicide Squad, which brought in $26.2 million in its opening weekend. A factor that may have helped the film reaching the numbers can be the fact that it was exclusive to theatres.

Due to an agreement, Disney was not able to release Free Guy on both theatres and OTT platforms. The studio wasn’t able to obtain a hybrid release for other films that were made by 20th Century Studio. The list includes The Kings Man and Death on the Nile.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston’s Memoir To Make Her $10 Million Breaking The Lid Off Her Broken Marriage To Brad Pitt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube