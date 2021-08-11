Advertisement

With time, Taika Waititi has become one of the most sought after filmmakers. Thanks to his humor and messaging through it, that also gave him an Oscar nomination and victory for Jojo Rabbit. Waititi is also a well established name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he has already made waves with Thor: Ragnarok and is all set to create some more with Thor: Love And Thunder. Now it seems like the world has their eyes on him.

Filmmakers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe approached by the bosses at DCEU to create magic in their realm is not a new thing. The unspoken tug of war for filmmakers between the two biggest studios is eminent and going on forever. Look at James Gunn balancing both the worlds so skillfully. Now, if the latest dash of grapevine is to be believed, DC heads have now approached Taika for a flick and below is all you need to know about the same.

Even DC could not resist from falling for Taika Waititi’s sarcastic charm that makes the world crack up. As per a report in We Got This Covered, DC is now eyeing Taika to enter their realm and direct a film for them. There are no updates on which film the director will be getting. But as per the report he will be getting an already ready script to shape it up visually.

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi is now gearing up for the release of Thor: Love And Thunder. Talking about the film most recently, the director, as per the same portal said, “Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and Chris Hemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don’t look cool I know that. This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

