Advertisement

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker gets engaged to her boyfriend and actor Louis Thornton-Allan. The couple confirmed their relationship with each other just last month.

The couple has taken the next big step and seemingly have gotten engaged. Meadow shared an Instagram post where she can be seen enjoying some pool time. In the video, the camera zooms in, and Walker flaunts the new ring on her finger. Even though she did not leave any caption, the comment section was flooded with congratulations for the happy couple.

In the video shared by Meadow Walker, she can be seen holding up her hand in front of her face. She then carries on with showing off her gorgeous diamond ring while smiling into the camera. Many friends and celebrities send their congratulations to Meadow. Nicol Peltz left heart emojis while model Nadine Leopold commented saying, “Omg congrats” on Walker’s post.

Meadow Walker confirmed her relationship with Louis Thornton-Allan on social media after the actor posted a photo of the couple cosied up. Walker also referred to him as “My love” in the comments of that photo which confirmed their romance.

Even though Walker’s friends have been quick in responding to the news, no statement from the Fast & Furious family has been made. Meadow’s father, Paul Walker, played the role of Brian O’Conner in the Fast franchise, until his untimely death in 2013.

After Paul Walker passed away, Meadow Walker remained close to the co-stars of the franchise, especially Vin Diesel.

Must Read: Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Lashes Out At DC; Calls It, “Years Of Tone Deaf Mismanagement”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube