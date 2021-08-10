Advertisement

The gorgeous Hollywood heartthrob, Nicole Kidman has set the bar high when it comes to romantic scenes. The actress has a great career and even a great relationship. Kidman has been married to Keith Urban, an Australian singer and songwriter, for 15 years and there is no love lost between them.

One question that keeps on popping in the minds of the fans is how does Keith feel about Kidman’s romantic scenes on screen. The fans have finally got an answer to this question as Kidman shared the information on a show.

Advertisement

Nicole Kidman appeared on one of the E! News Daily Pop episodes where she revealed “My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved,” while talking about her love scene on camera. She continues, “He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes. He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set, he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in.”

While talking about how Keith Urban feels about Nicole Kidman’s love scenes, the actress said, “He doesn’t know much about what I’m really doing.” The couple has been married since 2006 and share daughters Sunday and Faith.

Kidman has also talked about how she balances work and family life. While on an interview with WSJ Magazine she said, “We have a system worked out to keep the family together. When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

Keith Urban has also opened up about his family and Nicole Kidman’s busy lifestyle. He has shared how his family lives between Nashville and London that causes the pair to not have a fixed structure. The couple spends a lot of time travelling, depending on each other’s work.

Must Read: “I’m Aquaman, I’m In The F*cking Water,” Jason Momoa Leaves Us In Splits With His Reaction To Bathing Debate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube