We all know how big an ambitious project it was for Ajay Devgn when he presented Shivaay to the world. The movie that was made on a very high scale had many things to marvel at and one of them was definitely Polish actress Erika Kaar who played Devgn’s love interest. But did you know, the first choice for that character was reportedly Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman? Well, we were shocked too.

Shivaay starring Ajay Devgn, Abigail Eames, Erika Kaar, Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Vir Das released back in 2016. The movie did not turn out to be the Box Office success it was expected to. It received a lukewarm response and also churned out mixed reactions from the masses. But what amuses us to date is the fact that Nicole Kidman would have been a part of the film if the stars would have aligned. Below is all you need to know about the same.

If the report back in the day is to be believed, while Shivaay was in the making in 2015 several portals reported the most amusing news of the year. The grapevine said that the makers had considered Nicole Kidman for the role of Ajay Devgn’s love interest. If that wasn’t enough, it also said that they are keen on getting her on board and that they are in active talks with her. But somehow things supposedly did not work out and Polish actress Erika Kaar made the cut.

Meanwhile, Shivaay was touted to be a massive project with an attention-grabbing cast, some intriguing visuals and soothing music. The movie did not only have Ajay Devgn in the capacity of an actor but was also the producer and director of the film. The movie managed to have an average collection at the Box Office and did not reach the benchmark Ajay set with his other releases.

