There are very few actors whose debut movies make such a mark on us that even after almost 21 years of its release and the actor becoming an established actor in the industry, we would still go back to that film and enjoy it. Well, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai is one such film that is still fresh in our minds. But did you know it was because of the pictures clicked by Dabboo Ratnani that the actor got his debut film?

As the ace photographer gears up for the launch of the 2021 edition of his annual calendar, he opened up about the bonds that he shares with several actors. For the unversed, every year, he releases a calendar filled with pictures of some of the biggest actors in the industry. Keep scrolling further to know more scoop about Hrithik’s debut story.

Dabboo Ratnani, in an interview with Spotboye revealed, “With everybody, it’s true you have to create a vibe, but it all happens with how you behave at the shoot. For me, they are friends. I don’t go with the mental space that I’m starstruck. It’s more about being honest.”

Dabboo Ratnani continued, “Hrithik had told me this once… And I shot Hrithik’s first portfolio, before Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He got the movie because of my portfolio. His dad actually called me and said ‘aapki photos dekhi maine (I saw your photos) and I’ve decided to make a movie with my son.’ He told me always stay honest with people. From that time till now, our last shoot together, him and all these actors who’ve been in the film industry know when someone is fake.”

Well, thank God that Dabboo clicked Hrithik’s picture, and Rakesh Roshan decided to make Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai with Hrithik.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s projects, he was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s blockbuster hit War. His next film is Fighter, also directed by Siddharth and co-starring Deepika Padukone.

