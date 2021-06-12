Born on 12th June 1999, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati has turned 22 today. The star Indian YouTuber is enjoying fame like never before, and no wonder, his birthday has been celebrated like a festival on social media. Today, on this auspicious occasion, we’ll be taking a look at some interesting facts about the Indian roaster.

Started the YouTube journey with Stealthfearzz channel

CarryMinati started his online journey by uploading a gaming video on the Stealthfearzz channel on YouTube. From hereon, he decided to continue doing some interesting stuff on YouTube. On 30th October 2014, he started another channel Addicted A1. He then started giving a funny voice-over to his gaming videos which were well received by viewers. As he received popularity for imitating Sunny Deol’s voice, he changed his channel name to Carry Deol.

Start of CarryMinati channel

Apart from making gameplay videos, the YouTuber got inspired by the American YouTube channel ‘Leafy Is Here’ and turned his attention to roast content. Carry was the first to start roast content in India. He later changed his channel’s name to CarryMinati.

Estimated net worth

CarryMinati is one of the richest Indian YouTubers. His net worth is said to be around 27 crores.

Always active for a noble cause

Carry is known for providing a helping hand and using his celebrity status for people’s good. Apparently, he raised around 2 lakhs for Pulwama attack survivors. He even raised funds for the victims of the Bihar and Assam floods (2020). He had even arranged a charity stream to provide help for COVID warriors and survivors.

Ready for a Bollywood debut

As CarryMinati is not less than a star, Ajay Devgn approached him for a film, MayDay. He will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay in the film.

