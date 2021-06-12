'Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan' Trends On Twitter
‘Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan’ Trends(Photo Credit – Instagram/Twitter)

Social media platforms have a lot of perks when it comes to socializing and marketing, but sadly, even fringe elements are increased on platforms. Thanks to such elements, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now trending on Twitter. The reason is something that even she would be unaware of.

A few days back, we saw reports doing rounds stating Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached to play Sita in tentatively titled, Sita: The Incarnation. Not just that, it was heard that she demanded 12 crores for the project. What’s interesting is that KV Vijayendra Prasad has dismissed all such reports. Prasad is himself writing the film, so who better than him to give clarity on the casting.

Unfortunately, Kareena Kapoor Khan has become a new topic of a boycott trend on Twitter for no reason. A section of trolls is trying to project it as an insult to Hindu sentiments. The actress is receiving backlash for playing a Hindu character despite being married to a Muslim (Saif Ali Khan) in real life. Some are even dragging her son Taimur and Sushant Singh Rajput angle into the matter.

See reactions on Twitter:

What are your thoughts on the latest ‘boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan’ trend? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, a source close to the film had said, “Kareena is not suited to the part at all. It must have suited some marketing brains somewhere to suggest she’s playing Sita as her husband (Saif Ali Khan) is playing Ravan in another project,” reports SpotboyE.

