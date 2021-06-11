Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna’s film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was released in 1978. Prakash Mehra’s film was a blockbuster at that time and became a cult classic. Big B, who shares a personal collection of events and happenings in his life on his blog, once shared an incident from the set that left him feeling extremely guilty.

Acting in films is a risky business and sometimes scenes may go wrong, especially for an action scene. Bollywood actors often have enacted their parts to the best of their capabilities and in the process may end up hurting a co-actor at the moment trying to express a fit of rage. A similar situation occurred on the sets of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog expressed his observations and emotions towards late actor Vinod Khanna. Recalling an incident from his film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, the veteran actor accidentally hurt Vinod Khanna while shooting for a scene in the film.

In the scene, Big B’s character had to throw a glass at the late actor in anger but the glass hit him in the face and it wasn’t supposed to. The glass cut his chin and the Chandini actor was bleeding profusely. Amitabh took Vinod Khanna to the hospital immediately and went with him to his house as well to make sure he was fine.

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog wrote, “That guilt-ridden incident when I had to fling a glass in a scene towards him and it accidentally hitting his chin, cutting him open right through to his teeth .. the remorse regret and guilt within me to date for that unforgiving accident…Rushing him to his doctor, late at night, getting stitched up, driving with him to his house to settle him in and to just keep apologising for this horrific accidental slip…”

