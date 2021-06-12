Hrithik Roshan loves to hide his cards and keep fans in a hell of suspense. After delivering hits with Super 30 and War, he surprised everyone with an announcement of Fighter, which remains the only official announcement from him. The actor will be also seen in Ramayana, which is yet to get an official confirmation.

Speaking more of Ramayana, the film is said to be helmed by Madhu Mantena, who will also be one of the producers. Apart from Hrithik as Raavan, the film is said to have Mahesh Babu playing lord Ram and Deepika Padukone playing Sita. Names like Allu Arvind and Namit Malhotra are also doing rounds to back the highly budgeted project.

The latest report which is doing about the mythological project is that the film will be importing a US-based costume team for designing purposes. The team will majorly focus on Hrithik Roshan’s Raavan and try bringing out a never-seen-before look. Interestingly, the same team had previously worked on James Cameron’s Avatar.

The news has really left us excited and we wonder how Hrithik is going to look in the magnum opus!

Talking more of Ramayana, the film is said to be backed by a budget of 500 crores. It will be made as a trilogy and to be entirely shot in 3D.

Apart from Ramayana, Hrithik has Fighter in his kitty that marks his first-ever collaboration with Deepika Padukone. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik will also be seen in the Hindi web adaptation of The Night Manager. He’ll be reprising the character of Tom Hiddleston’s character. Reportedly, Manoj Bajpayee walked out of Hrithik’s debut show. He was said to reprise Hugh Laurie’s character. Speaking about the same, Manoj confirmed to Koimoi that he was never approached for the show.

