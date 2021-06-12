Seems like Mika Singh is taking all the efforts in his war of words with self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan. The two have been in a Twitter feud for the past few days after Salman Khan slammed the latter with a lawsuit. Seems like Mika is up for making this war musical as he has released a diss track about Kamaal titled KRK Kutta Barking Dog. The singer took to his Twitter handle to release the same.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it all began when Mika took Salman Khan’s side in his feud with KRK after the Radhe star sent the self-proclaimed critic a notice for accusing him of money laundering. Soon it was Mika and Kamaal in the ring, and they have been fighting for days. Mika has promised him that he will churn out a track and the critic also fuelled the same by his choice of triggering words. Read on to know everything about this new update below.

Advertisement

Mika Singh shared the news of the release of KRK Kutta Barking Dog on Twitter. The track has been sung by Mika and composed with Shaarib Toshi. The track while featuring common people, also has Vindu Dara Singh in a special appearance. Sharing the news, Mika even asked Kamaal R Khan for a genuine review of this diss track created by him.

“Guys The most awaited song of the year #Krkkutta #Barkingdog is OUTNOW Music by @toshisabri @shaaribsabri. My beta @kamaalrkhan please give ur genuine reviews I have really worked hard on this song,” Mika Singh wrote.

The track indeed reached KRK, who had to reply. He took a dig at everyone included in the song. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “I have watched the song of #Mika about me. I am thankful to him for making it. I am thankful to bookie (as per Mumbai police record) #VinduDaraSingh also for featuring in the song. I am thankful to #MeToo master #ToshiShabri for giving music. Now wait for my videos about all of them.”

Meanwhile, when on Thursday Mika Singh released the trailer for KRK Kutta, the self-proclaimed critic wrote, “Itna Bhaunkta Kyon hai, Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Song release Karne Ki (Why are you barking if you don’t have the guts to release the song)? Darr Mat, Bindaas Release Kar! Main Chahta Hoon Ki Tu Ek Baar song Release Karde! Fir Dekh (Don’t be scared, release the song. I want you to. But just wait and watch)!”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Breaking! Pearl V Puri Denied Bail In R*pe Case; Next Hearing To Take Place In Upcoming Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube