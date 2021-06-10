Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with her work in Telugu films and will soon make her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu, shared a beautiful thought on Twitter on Wednesday to cheer up her followers.

The actress has lately been posting positive messages to cheer up her fans in the tough times of the pandemic.

Rashmika Mandanna, who will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi film ‘Goodbye’, wrote on Twitter, “Something a friend of mine told me.. and I think I need to tell you all too..Spend your time on something that gives you either pleasure (happiness- something that makes you smile and feel happy) or money or knowledge.. nothing else! Period! “

Rashmika Mandanna has given hit films in Telugu such as ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’.

Recently, she also launched an initiative called ‘Spreading Hopes‘ to celebrate the Good Samaritans from all across the country, who have gone out of their way to help others during the devastating second wave of the pandemic. Sharing a video regarding it, she wrote, “Over the next couple of weeks, I want to highlight ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff, which has given me hope, and put a smile on my face. It made me realise that when we are fighting against something like this, there is absolutely no barrier of language or places where they are from.”

