Kiara Advani Shares A Mesmerising Video Wearing A Bikini; Watch Now!

Actress Kiara Advani on Thursday shared a throwback picture from her Maldivian holiday and said that she misses the sunshine and the tan.

Kiara posted a video collage on Instagram featuring her in a bikini, holidaying in the picturesque tourist locale.

“Missing the sunshine & tan,” Kiara Advani wrote as the caption, with a sun emoji.

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, will be next seen in “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, besides “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

