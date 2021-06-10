Much before Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna and became a family man; he had quite a Cassanova image in the industry. His name was linked with many top actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, but the most shocking linkup was with Rekha. Their proximity had increased after the release of Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi, and this had taken the media by storm. At this time, Khiladi Kumar was apparently in a relationship with Tandon, who was too upset with the Silsila actress, so much that she openly spoke against her in several interviews.

Raveena went on to reveal that Akshay was just tolerating Rekha for the sake of their movie Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi. Well, this is nothing. She revealed a lot of other things which we are sure you would want to know. Keep scrolling further.

Back then, Akshay Kumar and Rekha’s alleged affair came as quite a big shock for everyone. While the film failed to make a mark at the box office, the Silsila actress becoming a reason for creating a rift between Kumar and his then-ladylove, Raveena Tandon, had made the headlines.

Reportedly, Rekha was also responsible for their breakup. However, according to Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar had ‘tolerated’ Rekha for the sake of their film, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. In an interview with Rediff, Raveena had stated, “I don’t think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point, she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That’s when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far.”

In another interview with Cine Blitz, Raveena had said that she wouldn’t hesitate to show Rekha where to draw the line, if need be, “If this actress knows that we are together yet getting too close to Akshay, I will get my claws into her. But Akshay knows how to handle the situation, I guess.”

Well, Raveena Tandon sure was a possessive girlfriend then. What do you think about her statements against Rekha trying to get close to Akshay Kumar?

