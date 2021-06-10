Recently, singer Shaan appeared on music composer Salim Merchant’s chat show and spoke about a lot of things including his controversial statements and rapper Honey Singh. The Chand Sifarish singer revealed that he couldn’t recognise Singh at a party once when he met him in person and this really upset the Angrezi Beat singer. Read to know the scoop below.

Back in April, Shaan spoke about mainstream rap music and criticised Honey’s music too, calling it musically unimpressive.

Talking about his habit of forgetting names while having a conversation, Shaan told music composer Salim Merchant, “Yo Yo Honey Singh. I’d never met him before. When I saw him on screen, he was much slimmer. I didn’t realise he’d gained a lot of weight; I met him at some party. And everyone was copying his style at that point. So I didn’t recognise him.”

The singer continued and said, “He met with a lot of love, said ‘Shaan sir, I’ve been following you…’ I said ‘thank you'”. The Chand Sifarish singer added laughingly, “Suddenly I realised (who he was), and like an idiot, I went and said sorry. He became a little upset. I felt like such an idiot. Why did I have to go back and tell him that I didn’t recognise him?”

Watch the full conversation between Shaan and Salim Merchant here:

Quite an insightful conversation that is!

Back in April this year, Shaan took a dig at Honey Singh’s music and called it unimpressive during an interview with AskMen India and said, “Very few people actually understand music. We cannot musically educate everyone but what we can do is churn out good music so that people develop a taste for it. But the easiest way is to stoop down to their level. Why is rap music so popular today? Is it because they use expletives? No, because there is no musicality in rap songs. Anyone can sing songs like Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance.”

What are your thoughts on Shaan not recognising Honey Singh in person? Tell us in the comments below.

