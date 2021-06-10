Often actors leave such an impression on our minds with their characters that the audience can’t imagine anyone else doing the film. Salman Khan’s film Judwaa, which was released in 1997, has given us immeasurable memories but did you know Salman wasn’t the first choice and Govinda was. Here’s what had happened.

Govinda was a superstar during the 90s era. He ruled the screens and delivered blockbuster back to back. During an interview, he revealed that Salman asked him to withdraw himself from the film and let him be the actor in David Dhawan’s comedy film. He also revealed that in spite of the shooting has begun, he opted out as Salman Khan was family to him.

As per Pinkvilla report, Govinda had said, “I was at the top of my game at the time when a film called Banarasi Babu was being filmed. I was also working on Judwaa at that time. While the shooting for Judwaa was on, Salman Khan called me one night at around 2-3 am and asked me, ‘Chichi Bhaiyya, how many hits will you give?’ I asked him, ‘Why, what happened?’ He said, ‘The film which you are shooting right now – Judwaa – please withdraw yourself from the project and please give the movie to me. You also have to give me the director of the film.

The 57-year-old actor also said, “The producer of the film will also have to be the same, Sajid Nadiadwala.’ So the film which had already gone on the floors was shelved right there and Salman took over the project.”

The report also quoted Govinda saying, “I was not a part of Judwaa, but I had started the project. The Khans have always been a family to me. Sohail Khan and me, we came upon this decision together. The love and feeling of togetherness that we shared was not affected due to films. Our work never got into the way of our personal relationships.”

“Both Salman and Sohail have always spoken to me with the utmost respect and the reason for the same was never films. This is a protocol followed by everyone in the industry including our seniors. If a star has a hero within him, it reflects on the outside and Salman is one of those stars. God bless him,” the Coolie No.1 actor added.

