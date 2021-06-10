As we continue to fight the pandemic in India, the battle is just getting intense in equal intervals. While we all were stranded in the constraints of our homes yet again due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Bollywood was no exception, and it too came to a halt. One movie out of many to have faced the wrath was the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan.

It was last year when it was almost confirmed that Pathan is on the track, and the schedules have been planned. Shah Rukh even got on board and began shooting for the film with his new look. Though no confirmation, it is a pretty known secret that the film is happening. But while the action saga had begun work in full swing, the pandemic has other plans, and it put a halt to the filming. Now if the grapevine is to go by, the dates when the team gets back on sets of the film are out. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update.

For the unversed, produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is a spy drama. Reportedly it is set in the realms of Tiger, aka Salman Khan’s spy universe that also stars Katrina Kaif. And now, if the latest updates are to go by, the team is all set to get back on the awaited YRF project in the month of June itself.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathan will resume shooting on June 21. The decision comes after the Maharashtra government began the unlock process in the state. The shootings will resume with the new SOPs and will follow all the government suggested protocols. Meanwhile, Dimple Kapadia will join the team on June 24. More details on the same are awaited.

How excited are you for Pathan? Let us know in the comments section below.

