Shah Rukh Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. He earned the nickname ‘King of Romance’ came after he delivered a series of romantic films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Veer Zara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and many more. But Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has a special place in fans’ hearts.

Even after 25 years, DDLJ still runs at the Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai. The film was Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut that became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 1995, and one of the most successful Indian films in history. SRK’s spectacular performance in the film and made ‘Raj’ a household name.

However, not many are aware that Shah Rukh Khan was initially sceptical of starring in the film. He had turned down the role of Raj four times when he was offered by Aditya Chopra. As reported by Scoopwhoop, Shah Rukh admitted in a documentary, “I never wanted to do a romantic role. Because by the time I joined films I was 26. Normally romantic films meant that you started off from college and then you work your way up into romance and then run away with a girl, or committed suicide with a girl. I thought I was too old to be a romantic hero.”

SRK further revealed that he turned down the role as he was ruling the industry with his negative roles in films like ‘Darr’ and ‘Baazigar’. He felt that these negative roles brought him success and growth in Bollywood. As a result, he was keen on taking only negative roles.

After Shah Rukh rejected the role, Aditya Chopra decided to offer the role to Saif Ali Khan instead but his father Yash Chopra decided otherwise and wanted to convince SRK. The late filmmaker had personally visited King Khan and advised him, “You must take up romantic roles on the big screens if you want to survive in the industry.” The legendary filmmaker’s advice changed everything for him. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge went on to become a blockbuster film and became a turning point in his career.

