The nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic caused our life to come to a standstill last year. This included many film shootings to halt mid-way. But, when our lives started getting back to normalcy, and so did the film shootings. The first actor to start shooting for his film was Akshay Kumar, who wanted to keep his promise of releasing more than one film a year. He has already wrapped up the shoot of his film Bell Bottom and fans cannot wait to see it. But, it looks like the actor has not had enough of the dream team, which is why he might re-collaborate with them for yet another film.

The espionage thriller, produced by Pooja Entertainment, was shot over a period of two months and is currently in the post-production stage. While one still awaits clarity about the release plans of this Akshay starrer, we have got our hands on some exciting information about the team reuniting for another film. Keep reading further.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, the team of Bell Bottom is going to reunite for yet another exciting outing. Even this yet to be titled film will be produced by Pooja Entertainment. “Akshay Kumar had a very smooth journey while shooting for Bellbottom with his producers, the Bhagnani’s. Right after the shooting wrapped up, the producers narrated another story to Akshay, and the actor instantly agreed to come on board for the film,” revealed a source close to the core team, adding further that this new film would go on floors this year itself after Khiladi Kumar wraps up the shoots for Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

This Akshay Kumar film is touted to be a big-budget film that will be shot across the globe, and just like Bell-Bottom, the team is planning to commence the shoot by following strict bio-bubble protocols. A major chunk of the film will be set in the UK. The makers are in talks with a known director too (more on this soon), and the paperwork is expected to be done in a fortnight.

Well, we know how Akshay is, and he can never sit idle. With this latest information, be assured to be entertained by back to back films from him. How excited are you about this news? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

