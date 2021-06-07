Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s hit comedy satire Oh My God! is one of the most acclaimed films in Bollywood, in its particular genre. The movie not only impressed critics but had the audiences lining up at the Box Office. And if the latest gossip is to go by there is a sequel to the film with Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the making. Not just that, the men have found their leading lady in Yami Gautam now.

Advertisement

The reports, a couple of days back, said that Akshay Kumar is joining forces with Ashwin Varde again to bring Oh My God 2. But the twist in the tale was that Paresh Rawal won’t be reprising his role, instead, Pankaj Tripathi will be replacing it. Now if the latest piece of gossip is to go by, the makers have roped in the new bride Yami Gautam to be the lead actor in the film alongside Kumar and Tripathi. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update.

Advertisement

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, “Yami Gautam will play the female lead in Oh My God 2, and she has a very crucial role in the story. While the last part was all about the fight of a man with God, this time around, the makers have come up with a unique story line that has three key roles to be played by Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar respectively. All details however have been kept under wraps.”

The report also says that Oh My God 2 will be directed by Amit Rai, and mot Umesh Shukla who helmed the first. “Akshay Kumar has known Amit since Padman days, and he had promised to work with him back then. He has now silently fulfilled his commitment, and is giving a game changing opportunity to Amit. OMG 2 is a big responsibility, however all the stakeholders are being cautious and responsible to take things to the next level with this film.”

Oh My God 2 is now in the scripting stage, and the team including Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam are set to go on floors in September this year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Accuses Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka & His Brother-In-Law Of Consuming Marijuana With The Late Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube