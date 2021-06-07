As we are nearing the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, the case has suddenly gained momentum. It was only a few days back that the NCB had arrested his flatmate Siddharth Pithani. He is in custody for 14 days now. Now, some news channels have got access to Rhea Chakraborty’s explosive statements to NCB against Sara Ali Khan, and they are definitely shocking.

Sara was summoned by the NCB once before as well. Although she did get a clean chit, it looks like the actress might be in trouble now. The actresses were once very good friends, but now it looks like their equations have changed. Keep reading further to know more about Rhea’s statements.

According to the information given by Zee News, Rhea Chakraborty has revealed to the NCB that Sara Ali Khan would consume hand-rolled joints and even offered her the same. In the statement, it can be read that Rhea has told the NCB that Sara would have hand-rolled doobies with her. It seems she suggested them as a good remedy for a bad hangover.

Rhea Chakraborty further said that Sushant Singh Rajput got hooked onto marijuana during the making of Kedarnath. It was Sara Ali Khan who introduced him to hand-rolled joints. It seems ganja was consumed by the crew as well when they shot in the hills.

In the earlier investigation, it was revealed that Sara dated Sushant from 2018 to 2019. According to his friends, they were together till February 2019 before she broke up rather abruptly.

Rhea Chakraborty also said that he had gone to Thailand in 2018, where he splurged Rs 70 lakh on his friends. It was revealed that Sara Ali Khan also accompanied him. This was confirmed by his previous staff. Friends also said that he was a very happy person when he was in a relationship with her.

Now only time will tell where this case will head to in the coming days and if Sara is in trouble or not?

