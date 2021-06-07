I have run out of words to describe Mondays by now. And yes, it is one of those weeks I don’t even want to coin any more definition for this monstrous day. So rather than explaining our ordeal approaching work this new day, I want to directly introduce you to the artist of the week. The next time someone asks you for a synonym of range, tell them Rekha Bharadwaj. You already know who the artist is.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj began her singing journey in Bollywood in 1997, and there was no looking back. There is an abundance of melancholy, but she also knows how to turn that into mischief. And if that isn’t enough, Rekha Bharadwaj has also successfully sung lullabies. This is the same woman who has sung Namak, while also lending her voice to Laadki, so you know why range!

Advertisement

So today, as we begin yet another week and gather ourselves to forget the weekend vibe and start work, let’s bring Rekha Bharadwaj to our rescue and let her voice pump us up.

Balma

You must be a fan of Namak, but are you aware Balma exists in an alternate universe? If not, thank me! A song from Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha, Balma has Sunidhi Chauhan, and Rekha Bharadwaj indulged in a jugalbandi, and my goodness, what magic. Watch the video as Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, do complete justice to the song. What better way to trigger adrenaline?

Ranjha Ranjha

A song that is omnipresent every time someone mentions Rekha Bharadwaj’s name. AR Rahman composing, Javed Ali singing alongside Bharadwaj and the melody without a skeleton hitting highs and lows just like the wilderness it is set in, Ranjha Ranjha is one of its kind. Tune in a feel the fun.

Darling

You thought the melancholy in her voice could stop her from crooning a track that reflects mischief? No. Darling from Saat Khoon Maaf is where Vishal Bharadwaj lets the Indian words marry Russian music, and the drama does the work. Bonus tip, if you haven’t, tune in Doosri Darling, an extended cut to the original track but equal fun.

Jagaave Saari Raina

It will be a crime if I don’t list down a song in which Rekha Bharadwaj’s true essence reflects. The delicateness of it all, the calm it brings, Jagaave Saari Raina needs to be celebrated more than it already is. While Humri Atariya gets all the recognition, this song deserves way more.

Genda Phool

Who could have thought a song as culturally deep-rooted as Genda Phool would blend itself in a music that wasn’t even close? AR Rahman turned that into reality and let Rekha Bharadwaj sprinkle her magic. Born was the track from Delhi 6. A refreshing number that will make you dance to its beats.

Phir Le Aaya Dil

Now brace yourselves as I present to you the last track on the list and one of Bollywood’s most precious song. Phir Le Aaya Dil is the melody of the heart and what it feels like to meet the lost love. But it isn’t sad, it is happy to see them back and accepting that the love still exists. Rekha Bharadwaj owns the track and how.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Bagha’ Tanmay Vekaria Once Ran His Household On A ₹ 4000 Job

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube