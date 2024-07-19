Darling Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Nabha Natesh & Priyadarshi's Film Expected To Open Well; Aims To Fill The Void For Telugu Audiences

Telugu cinema welcomes a new release today! While this Friday brings several smaller films, the most anticipated one is the romantic comedy Darling, starring Nabha Natesh and Priyadarshi.

Aswin Raam sits at the helm as director, with the backing of K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy, the renowned producers behind the hit film Hanu-Man. Darling is made on a low budget has already secured a strong foothold as Star Maa and Disney Plus Hotstar have acquired the post-theatrical rights for the film across all major South Indian languages. Expanding its reach, RKD Studios has acquired both the satellite and digital streaming rights for the Hindi version of “Darling,” ensuring it reaches a wider audience.

Even before hitting the theatres, Darling has become a goldmine for Primeshow Entertainment! The film has already secured a whopping 15 crore in revenue, with 8 crore coming from non-theatrical rights and 7 crore from theatrical rights. This is a huge win for the production company!

The film generated buzz with its engaging trailer, and even popular actor Nani boosted its profile by attending the pre-release event. While Priyadarshi might not be a guaranteed box office draw, his previous film Balagam proved positive word-of-mouth can work wonders.

The makers, brimming with confidence, took an extra step by holding paid premieres last night. A positive response from these early screenings has already translated into a wave of enthusiastic moviegoers flooding theaters across Telugu states today.

Darling arrives at a perfect juncture. It’s been a dry spell for Telugu audiences since Kalki 2898 AD graced the screens three weeks ago. The recent disappointment of Kamal Haasan’s Bharateeyudu 2 has left a void waiting to be filled. Enter Darling, a film that promises to tickle your funny bone and tug at your heartstrings.

The film tackles the story of a couple where the wife has a multi-personality disorder. The funny and engaging trailer hints at an entertaining experience. This also marks the comeback of actress Nabha Natesh, who is looking for a strong return after a health-related hiatus.

We’ll know the audience verdict by the end of the day, but Darling is generating excitement and has chances at success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

