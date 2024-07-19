Kalki 2898 AD has outshined all its competitors at the Indian box office. The epic dystopian science fiction action drama has been receiving an outpouring of love from audiences in theatres. There’s been a routine drop on Thursday after the Muharram holiday. Scroll below for an early trends update on day 22.

Kalki 2898 AD vs Sarfira vs Indian 2

Prabhas starrer opened in theatres on June 27, 2024. There was little to no competition at the ticket windows until the arrival of Sarfira and Indian 2 on July 12, 2024. Despite positive reviews, Akshay Kumar’s film remained low on buzz, and the battle was over quickly. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s Indian sequel has received mixed reactions and is gradually witnessed a fall in collections.

All in all, Kalki 2898 AD has enjoyed a freeway at the box office so far. On Wednesday, the film officially entered the 600 crore club in India, with exact collections of 602.1 crores. It aims to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (640.42 crores) among the Top 5 highest-grossing Indian films.

It is also noted that earnings achieved the 7 crore mark yesterday because of the bank holiday owed to Muharram. Occupancies witnessed a better trend throughout the day, thus leading to an impressive total.

Kalki 2898 AD Day 22 Early Estimates!

As per the latest update flowing in, Prabhas’ film added another 3-3.5 crores to its box office collections on day 22. This is a drop of around 57-50% compared to the Wednesday earnings.

The overall collections will now land somewhere between 605.1-605.6 crores.

Bad Newz to steal its thunder?

Tomorrow, there will be another competitor in the market – Bad Newz. Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer are enjoying tremendous buzz in the market. Songs like Tauba Tauba have also hooked the audience. A double-digit opening is predicted; it is now to be seen how well Kalki 2898 AD maintains its hold amid the upcoming storm!

