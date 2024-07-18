After proving itself for 21 long days at the box office, Kalki 2898 AD is finally set to reap massive returns in the Hindi language. Prabhas starrer arrived in theatres with huge risks, the biggest being its enormous budget. But all is well and below are the exciting updates you need!

If we talk about the ticket windows, there are ample options for cine-goers. Akshay Kumar arrived with hopes for redemption with Sarfira, but despite positive word-of-mouth, the film has been rejected by the masses. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan treated fans with Indian 2, but the content failed to impress the audience.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Box Office Collection

In 21 days, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led film has made box office collections of approximately 265.10 crores (estimates). It is mounted on a reported budget of 115 crores, which means Kalki 2898 AD has already reaped returns of 150.1 crores.

When converted, this is about 130.52% of the return on investment. The film was a bonafide hit within 15 days of its theatrical run. And now, it only needs 23 crores more to gain the ‘super-hit’ verdict! Good times ahead for this Prabhas starrer!

Kalki 2898 AD is a major stepping stone for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and the team!

As previously reported, a number of milestones have been achieved by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, among others, with the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD.

To begin with, Disha Patani tasted success after almost six years. Her last super hit was Baaghi 2 (2018).

With around 40 crores more in Kalki’s domestic earnings, Amitabh Bachchan will become the fifth Indian actor to cross the 1000 crore mark in the post-pandemic era. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have recently achieved that feat.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the other two actors in the coveted club.

