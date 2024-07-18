Sarfira At The Worldwide Box Office (After Day 6): Akshay Kumar's Film Recovers Only 20.47% Of Its Cost; Can It Break Even?"

Akshay Kumar’s latest film, Sarfira, faces an uphill battle at the box office, raising questions about its ability to recover production costs. In its first six days, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru has only managed to collect a meagre 20.47% of its estimated budget of 85 crore. Keep reading to know the complete box office report of Sarfira worldwide.

Sarfira opened to a lukewarm response, earning 2.5 crore on its first day. While it saw a slight rise on the second and third days, with collections reaching 4.25 crore and 5.25 crore, respectively, the momentum quickly fizzled. The following weekdays saw a dramatic drop, with collections plummeting to 1.45 crore on Monday and only managing a slight recovery to 1.95 crore and 2.00 crore (estimated) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The movie’s net India total after 6 days stands at 17.40 crore (20.53 India gross total).

Sarfira reportedly carries a budget of 85 crore. Even with Akshay Kumar’s involvement as a co-producer, which may have helped control costs slightly, the film needs a significant turnaround to recover its investment. The film needs to earn around 68 crore just to break even through theatrical releases, a target that seems increasingly unlikely based on its current performance.

Adding to the concerns, Sarfira faces stiff competition from other releases. The film is a remake of the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru, which itself was made on a budget of 45 crore – nearly half the cost of Sarfira.

Adding to the film’s woes, its overseas collections haven’t been much better, hovering around 4.5 crore. This brings the film’s total worldwide earnings to a disappointing 25.03 crore.

While Akshay Kumar’s star power usually translates to box office success, Sarfira seems to be an exception. The film’s performance raises questions about audience reception and whether the remake captured the essence of the original. With its current trajectory, Sarfira might struggle to find its footing at the box office, leaving its financial future uncertain.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

