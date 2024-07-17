Jatt & Juliet 3, the much-awaited sequel that reunited the iconic duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, has written a box office fairytale. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by a collaborative effort of White Hill Studios, Storytime Productions, and Speed Records, the film hasn’t just charmed audiences and delivered a phenomenal return on investment (ROI). Keep reading to know more!

This Punjabi rom-com juggernaut didn’t just dominate the domestic market; it proved its global appeal. Netting a cool 35.11 crore in India, Jatt & Juliet 3 surpassed expectations by minting a whopping 53.55 crore in the overseas market. The film has undeniably attained remarkable commercial success, with its combined gross collection worldwide reaching 94.97 crore, nearly reaching the 95 crore mark.

With a net India total collection of 35.11 crore and a reported budget of 12 crore, Jatt & Juliet 3 has raked in a hefty profit of 23.11 crore. The film has been a clear commercial success, achieving an impressive 192.58% return on investment (ROI). According to our Box Office parameters, it’s a superhit.

Here’s a quick guide for those unfamiliar with Koimoi’s box office rankings: “Hit” films manage to double their investment, a solid performance. “Super-Hit” goes beyond that, earning more than double the budget. The true box office royalty is the “Super-Duper Hit,” films that not only double their investment but rake in an additional 100% profit, often exceeding 100 crores in collections!

Jatt & Juliet 3’s triumph can be attributed to a potent blend of factors. The film rode the massive wave of popularity established by the Jatt & Juliet franchise, which has captivated audiences for years. The return of the beloved on-screen couple, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, undoubtedly fueled excitement as fans flocked to theatres to witness their sizzling chemistry once again.

Furthermore, Punjabi cinema has been experiencing a meteoric rise in recent years, attracting a wider audience not just within India but across the globe. Jatt & Juliet 3’s global success serves as a testament to the burgeoning power and international reach of Punjabi cinema.

While the film may not have shattered all-time box office records, its phenomenal ROI signifies a goldmine for its investors. This success story paves the way for further exploration of established romantic comedy franchises within Punjabi cinema, proving that audiences have a hearty appetite for these feel-good experiences.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

