Jatt & Juliet 3, despite a strong opening, couldn’t sustain momentum due to mixed reviews and competition from other films. The Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa film witnessed a significant drop in its collections on its third Monday. Keep reading to know more!

The film managed to amass approximately 0.25 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to 35.11 crore (grossing around 41.42 crore). While the film has undoubtedly performed well, it falls short of matching the unprecedented success of its predecessor, Carry On Jatta 3, which currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Punjabi film with a gross collection of approximately 56 crore.

Despite the slowdown, Jatt & Juliet 3 has cemented its position as the second-biggest Punjabi grosser at the domestic box office. However, given the current trajectory of its collections, overtaking Carry On Jatta 3 seems unlikely at this point.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Films (India Collections):

Carry on Jatta 3: 42.50 crore Jatt & Juliet 3: 41.42 crore Carry on Jatta 2: 40 crore Shadaa: 34.44 crore Mastaney: 28.00 crore Honsla Rakh: 26.66 crore Sardaar Ji: 25.43 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 24.56 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 19.84 crore Qismat: 19.25 crore

Overseas, the film continues to perform admirably, with an estimated gross of 53 crore+. This brings its worldwide total to a commendable 94.42 crore. While the film’s pace is undoubtedly slowing down, it is expected to comfortably surpass the 100 crore mark worldwide in the absence of strong competition from new Punjabi releases.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Punjabi Films of All Time (Worldwide)

Carry On Jatta 3: 102.69 crore Jatt & Juliet 3: 94.42 crore Mastaney: 86.26 crore Carry On Jatta 2: 59.63 crore Saunkan Saunkne: 57.60 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 57.15 crore Honsla Rakh: 54.62 crore Shadaa: 53.10 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 45.00 crore Sardaarji: 38.50 crore

While Jatt & Juliet 3 might not have shattered box office records like its contemporaries, it has undeniably left a mark on the Punjabi film industry. The film’s strong performance overseas is a testament to the growing popularity of Punjabi cinema on a global scale.

It remains to be seen if the film can sustain its momentum and potentially become the 2nd Punjabi film to enter the 100 crore club worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (Korea): Set To Beat Elemental’s $54.1 Million Run & Become The Highest-Grossing Hollywood Animation In The Post-Covid Era

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News