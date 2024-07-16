After collecting quite well over the weekend with Saturday and Sunday seeing real good collections, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) had a normal Monday. As has been the case with the film since its release, the weekend numbers have been exceeding expectations and as a result the weekdays are good, though not fantastic.

This was seen on Monday as well when 2.75 crores* came in. On Friday the film had collected 4.25 crores and hence a real good number would have been in excess of 3 crores. However the collections were a bit lower than that, though in all fairness even that’s a good enough number for a film which has anyways over-performed and is in its third week.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) is now extending its lead past the 250 crores mark and currently stands at 257.90 crores*. Today it will cross 260 crores and then before the close of fourth weekend, it would have surpassed 275 crores milestone. It’s a hit in Hindi already and though an entry into the 300 Crore Club would have had its own charm, the fact that it has reached till this far too is commendable indeed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

