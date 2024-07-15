The box office dynamics have changed in the post-pandemic era. The audience has become more brutal in rejecting ordinary content. However, one thing that has remained constant is the excitement and buzz related to a sequel. For the same reason, Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 has all eyes set on it as the film has the potential to leave everyone surprised with its performance at ticket windows. Keep reading to know more!

When Bollywood was struggling to deliver big-money spinners post-COVID, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came out as a pleasant surprise and took an impressive start of 14.11 crores. Even during Drishyam 2, the pre-release buzz wasn’t very visible on social media, but there was an undercurrent on the ground level, which helped it garner 15.38 crores on day 1.

In the case of Stree 2, this undercurrent seems to be stronger, and there’s excitement in the air for the film. The makers have opted to release the film on Independence Day, which is otherwise a very good occasion to rake in a huge start, but this year, it has become crowded. This is going to directly impact the day 1 box office potential of the upcoming horror comedy.

On the same day, 15th August 2024, two more big films will arrive at the Indian box office: Veda and Khel Khel Mein. Pushpa 2 and Singham Again initially locked this date, but due to pending shooting and post-production, both films were postponed.

Even when Pushpa 2 was scheduled for Independence Day release, John Abraham’s Veda was announced to clash with it. But when the Allu Arjun starrer got postponed, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein locked this date, thus putting itself in front of Veda. Soon after Khel Khel Mein versus Veda got finalized, Stree 2 was announced for a release on 15th August, making it a three-way battle at the Indian box office.

Yes, Stree 2 is a bigger film and enjoys the goodwill of its predecessor, but one can’t deny the fact that both Veda and Khel Khel Mein will dent it by taking away considerable screens. Ultimately, the Shraddha Kapoor starrer’s opening day will be impacted.

Considering the buzz around Maddock Supernatural Universe and the genuine interest in Stree 2, if it gets a solo release, the film has the potential to score a 20 crore opening on any given day. Clearly, it doesn’t require a holiday to score big on day 1. So, it’ll be interesting to see if the makers take a smart move by moving the film to another date.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Sarfira At The Worldwide Box Office (3 Days): Akshay Kumar Starrer Ends Its Opening Weekend On A Disappointing Note By Staying Below 20 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News