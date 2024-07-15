Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has ended its opening weekend on an underwhelming note. Considering the low pre-release buzz, the writing was on the wall that the film would start its journey on a disappointing note. And then, the negativity kicked in, making the situation worse at the worldwide box office. But if we look at the bright spot, the biggie has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 by surpassing the collection of Maharaja. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Shankar, the Tamil vigilante film was released in theatres on 12 July. It opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, and even the audience didn’t give a thumbs up to the content. Yes, Kamal Haasan’s performance is being lauded, but that won’t be the only savior for such a magnum opus that has been in the making for years.

In India, Indian 2 marked a start of 26 crores. With negative word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, the film dropped on day 2 and earned 18.50 crores. Again, yesterday, there was a dip, and just 15.50 crores came in. Interestingly, though on the lower side, the Hindi collection remained steady over the weekend, but there was a considerable drop in both the Tamil and the Telugu versions.

With continuous drops, Indian 2 ended its opening weekend by earning just 60 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the domestic gross collection goes up to 70.80 crores. In overseas, too, the performance is not up to the mark considering the brand of Kamal Haasan and Shankar. So far, a collection of 41 crores gross has been registered. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at 111.80 crores gross in 3 days.

Such numbers are brilliant for any moderately budgeted film, but for Indian 2, which has a legacy of a blockbuster predecessor, a budget of around 250 crores, and a brand of Shankar, these numbers are disappointing. If there’s anything positive to talk about, it’s the fact that the biggie has surpassed Vijay Sethupathi‘s Maharaja (109.01 crores gross) to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024.

From today onwards, the film is expected to drop miserably, eventually leading to a disappointing box office result.

