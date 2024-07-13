Vijay Sethupathi has managed to strike the right balance between commercial and content-driven cinema. Attaining such success is really tough, but Sethupathi has made it to the top with his smart choices. Even his recently released Maharaja scored a century at the worldwide box office, apart from garnering critical acclaim. After such a success, the actor has reportedly taken a big decision on the professional front. Keep reading to know more!

After the failure of Merry Christmas earlier this year, Sethupathi has made a solid comeback at the box office. Even for Merry Christmas, the actor was praised for his performance, but the film earned dull numbers. Now, with his Maharaja, he has scored a big commercial win, leading to speculations about his hiked salary.

Vijay Sethupathi proved his box office pull with Maharaja, and it was rumored that he’ll be charging a higher amount for the upcoming projects. However, the latest reports suggest that the actor has taken the exact opposite decision by reducing his salary, which was said to be higher than 10 crores. Yes, you read that right! The actor will reportedly reduce his salary for upcoming films. This decision is a welcome change in the Indian film industry.

Currently, the issue of exorbitant production costs is causing headaches for producers. Almost every time, the budget is said to be inflating due to the massive salaries of big stars. Reportedly, stars like Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Rajinikanth charge much above 100 crores for films, and we have often seen rant about their exorbitant paychecks on social media.

Films are suffering huge losses in the post-COVID era, so several stars have adopted the profit-sharing model. Now, this Vijay Sethupathi’s initiative is expected to give a major boost to positive remuneration models in the industry. Many stars might follow in his footsteps in the future.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently soaking in Maharaja’s success. As per the recent update, the film amassed 108 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Fahadh Faasil Charged 150% Higher Salary For Rajinikanth Led-Vettaiyan Than Aavesham?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News