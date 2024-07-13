What is life without the bad days? Akshay Kumar is facing the most challenging times at the box office, with back-to-back failures. His latest release, Sarfira, witnessed his career’s lowest opening, and things don’t look good. The superstar is now exposing the dark side of Bollywood and claims people are happy to see him in this tough situation! Scroll below for all the details.

Until recently, Akki was termed the ‘hit’ machine. He would come up with 3-4 films every year, and they would perform really well at the box office. For example, in 2019, he delivered Good Newwz, Kesari, Mission Mangal, and Housefull 4 – all were hits! Unfortunately, his luck has not been in his favor since Bell Bottom (2021), and he’s seen as many as 8-9 failures.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Akshay Kumar made a big revelation, claiming that people from the industry are happy about his failures. “People love seeing it when 3-4-5 films don’t work. I’ve seen it myself. People (from the industry) are happy ki inka picture nahi chala.”

Akshay Kumar also recalled an incident at a recent award show when a channel asked him how he was feeling since his last four films had failed at the box office. “Mai usko dekha, mai bola beta waisa hi lag raha hai jaisa tera channel nai chalta hai. It was so embarrassing for him,” he added.

During the conversation, Akshay also addressed the criticism that he overexposed himself with 3-4 films in a year, and that seems to be the reason behind his failure. “Aap mereko gaurantee de sakte hai ki mai 2 saal me ek picture karunga toh chalegi? Bohot logo ne kiya hai, chali? Koi guarantee nahi hai!”

Akshay Kumar plans to continue to work hard regardless of the results at the box office! He is currently seen in Sarfira, a remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru (2020). Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan are also seen in supporting roles.

