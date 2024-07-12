In the post-pandemic era, things are not working in favor of Akshay Kumar, as the actor has not delivered a single box office success in a long time (as the main lead). His Sarfira has those vibes of a grounded film, but unfortunately, as far as the advance booking is concerned, the response is not up to the mark. However, the early reviews are positive so far, so there’s hope the film will pick up in the coming days.

The latest Akshay Kumar starrer is an official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which featured Suriya as the lead. For those who don’t know, Soorarai Pottru was adapted from GR Gopinath’s memoir, Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The original film was released during the COVID-19 pandemic and directly arrived on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the theatrical release.

Upon its OTT arrival, Soorarai Pottru received positive reviews from critics, and even the viewers gave a big thumbs up. Director Sudha Kongara and Suriya were praised for their work. It won big at the 68th National Film Awards by bagging as many as 5 trophies. During the COVID, it gained immense popularity and was watched by many.

It was risky to create a remake of a film that was watched by a larger audience, but still, the makers decided to go with it. Interestingly, Sarfira is helmed by Soorarai Pottru’s director, Sudha Kongara. Now, as the film is released in theatres, a lot of discussions are going on about its budget. While the exact number is best known to the makers, rumors suggest a figure much below 100 crores.

Yes, you read that right! Sarfira is rumored to cost below 100 crores and is said to have a budget of around 85 crores. It is learned that Akshay Kumar’s participation as a co-producer has kept the budget under control, and the actor will share profits from box office business and other deals.

Soorarai Pottru was made with a reported budget of 45 crores. In comparison, Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira is 88.88% more expensive than the Suriya starrer.

